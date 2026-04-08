Editorial: What Is J Street Thinking?

There is nothing inherently wrong with dissent in matters of war. Democracies depend on it. And the current conflict with Iran — complex, dangerous and uncertain — deserves scrutiny. But dissent carries obligations: intellectual honesty, moral clarity and a willingness to confront consequences.

On those measures, the position taken by J Street on the Iran war falls short.

J Street has declared itself “appalled” by the U.S.–Israel campaign against Iran. That reaction is not just critical — it is categorical and detached from the realities of the situation. Iran is not a theoretical adversary. It is a regime that spent decades building the capacity — through missiles, proxies and nuclear ambition — to threaten Israel’s existence and destabilize the region in ways that implicate American interests.

That is why the United States is engaged. This is not indulgence. It is not blind support of Israel or the disregard of U.S. interest. It is strategy. It is recognition that allowing Iran to advance unchecked carries consequences far beyond Israel’s borders. To dismiss this joint effort as “appalling” is not prudence. It is a refusal to grapple with reality.

To oppose military action here is defensible — but only with a credible alternative. J Street offers none.

Instead, it returns to familiar formulas: more diplomacy, more sanctions, more time. These have been tried for decades. Iran has adapted, delayed and advanced. Suggesting another round will reverse that trajectory is not strategy. It is wishful thinking.

Equally hollow is the appeal to “international legitimacy,” as though Israel’s right to defend itself depends on institutions that have repeatedly failed to confront Iran. That standard would leave Israel waiting for permission while threats mature. It substitutes process for survival.

There is also a deeper moral problem. J Street elevates the avoidance of war as the highest good. But when the alternative is a nuclear-capable regime committed to your destruction, restraint is not virtue. It is exposure.

The disconnect with Israeli reality is equally striking. Polling shows overwhelming support among Israeli Jews for confronting Iran militarily. That does not make the policy right. But it underscores that those who live under the threat are making a different calculation than those who do not.

Which raises a harder question: What does J Street mean when it calls itself “pro-Israel”?

If support includes opposing the measures its government — and a substantial majority of its citizens — believe necessary for survival, the term loses meaning. If advocacy in Washington would constrain Israel’s ability to defend itself at a moment of danger, it is fair to question whether that advocacy is misguided — or something more troubling.

Criticism of Israeli policy is legitimate. But there is a line between critique and conduct that jeopardizes Israel’s security. J Street’s position approaches that line. And that has consequences.

Organizations that claim to stand with Israel cannot expect to retain credibility while advancing arguments that would leave 9 million Israelis more vulnerable to attack and coercion. Advocacy unmoored from reality carries a cost — lost trust, diminished influence and growing skepticism about motives.

Until J Street can answer a basic question — how Israel is to protect its citizens if force is off the table — its claim to support the State of Israel becomes increasingly difficult to take seriously.