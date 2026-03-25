Editorial: When Dissent Turns Into Distortion

Joe Kent’s resignation from his post overseeing U.S. counterterrorism is, on its face, an act of conscience. Reasonable people can disagree about war with Iran. But Kent’s explanation for his departure — claiming the United States was “pressured” or “deceived” into war by Israel and “its powerful American lobby” — is not principled dissent. It is distortion, and it carries dangerous implications.

Start with the premise Kent dismisses. Iran has spent decades targeting U.S. personnel and interests, directly and through proxies, while expanding its missile capabilities and advancing toward nuclear capacity. Whether those threats justified military action at this moment is a fair question. But to claim there was no meaningful threat at all is not analysis. It is denial.

Equally important is how the decision was made. Congressional leaders from both parties were briefed on the intelligence before the strikes. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said those briefings reflected a clear and imminent threat. Others who saw the same intelligence have disagreed. That disagreement is not a flaw — it is the system working. It shows the decision was debated and ultimately made by American officials exercising American judgment.

What it does not show — what it directly refutes — is the idea that the United States was manipulated into war by a foreign ally.

The United States is not a client state. It is the most powerful nation on Earth, with independent intelligence, a civilian chain of command and elected leadership accountable to its own citizens. Allies can share intelligence, offer arguments and urge action. They cannot compel it. To suggest otherwise is to deny how American government functions.

And yet that is precisely where Kent’s argument leads. In recent public appearances, he has doubled down, asking who is “really in charge” of American foreign policy and suggesting the United States should threaten to withdraw support from Israel to control its actions. This is not a policy critique. It is a claim that the United States is not acting as a sovereign nation. By invoking Israeli “pressure” and a “powerful lobby,” Kent is not offering a novel argument — he is recycling a familiar and deeply corrosive trope about hidden control over American decision-making.

Kent’s credibility also deserves scrutiny. He has shifted positions on Iran over time, at moments sounding like a hawk and now insisting there was no threat at all. His past associations with fringe figures and conspiratorial rhetoric reinforce the concern that his resignation reflects a worldview predisposed to see manipulation where there is none.

More broadly, Kent’s exit reflects an internal political struggle, not an exposed truth. A faction of the American right is increasingly inclined to explain complex foreign policy decisions as the product of deception rather than deliberation. That instinct may be politically useful. It is also misleading.

None of this places the war beyond scrutiny. The costs, risks and long-term consequences demand serious debate. But that debate must be grounded in facts — not conspiracy theories that shift blame away from American decision-makers.

If Israel made a compelling case aligned with U.S. interests, and American leaders agreed, that is not manipulation. That is how alliances work. The decision — right or wrong — belongs to the United States alone.

Joe Kent had every right to resign. He did not have the right to turn disagreement into distortion.