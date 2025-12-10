Editorial: When DNA Awakens Identity

The modern marketplace of identity is crowded with ancestry kits and heritage maps that reduce belonging to percentages. Yet something more consequential is unfolding: people who, upon discovering faint Jewish roots — a sliver of Ashkenazi DNA, a surname with Sephardic echoes — choose not merely to note the finding but to enter the story. They convert.

It is tempting to treat these narratives as curiosities. But they reflect a deeper conversation about memory, peoplehood and the fraught encounter between genetics and spiritual life.

Consider Angie Claudio-Rodriguez, who grew up amid contradictory family histories. A DNA test taken in the emotionally charged months after Oct. 7, 2023, revealed a Jewish grandmother who had quietly passed as Catholic. The discovery propelled her not toward sentiment but toward obligation: study, conversion, Israel and even plans for aliyah. What changed was not just what she learned, but what she felt summoned to embrace.

She is not alone. At American Jewish University, nearly 900 students are enrolled in its introduction-to-Judaism course — from California to Malawi to Norway. Many arrive with slim strands of ancestry; others simply sense that Judaism’s narrative has always brushed against their own. AJU leaders describe a “new phenomenon,” driven by online accessibility and a renewed attention to Jewish identity after Hamas’ attack and Israel’s war. For some, the spectacle of Jewish vulnerability and resilience awakened a connection they had

never articulated.

This is not conversion as it existed a generation ago. Reform and Conservative movements report double-digit increases in adult conversions since 2022. The profile has shifted: fewer interfaith couples, more solitary seekers; fewer conversions prompted by marriage, more driven by history, conscience or the search for coherence. In Latin America, where Sephardic lineage was long suppressed, Spanish-language programs draw participants hoping to reclaim stories fractured by the Inquisition and modern assimilation.

But any serious account must acknowledge that Jewish law and Jewish life articulate identity differently. Orthodox Judaism rightly cautions against treating DNA as destiny. Halacha (Jewish law) defines Jewish status through maternal descent or through a rigorous conversion process that reshapes practice, education and communal life. DNA may spark inquiry; it cannot confer identity.

At the same time, the broader Jewish world recognizes multiple paths into the community. Reform and Conservative conversions — conducted through study, spiritual discipline and a sincere declaration of commitment — create Jews fully welcomed in their respective communities and in much of global Jewish life. What separates these approaches is not the value of the seeker but the standards by which communities draw boundaries. All, however, insist that conversion is not a casual claim of ancestry but a serious, demanding entry into covenant.

This balancing act reveals a central truth: Judaism is sustained by both inherited peoplehood and chosen commitment. One may be born into that covenant or enter it — but in every movement, entry requires real responsibility, not merely the thrill of genetic discovery.

And that is what makes this moment striking. In an age enchanted by DNA, these journeys remind us that Jewish belonging has always rested on twin foundations: the lineage one receives and the covenant one embraces. Those who join the Jewish people through sincere conversion — Orthodox, Conservative or Reform — do not stand at the margins. They become full participants in the covenantal community they choose, helping sustain a story that is both ancient and, for them, newly claimed.