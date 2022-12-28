Edlavitch DC JCC hires new CEO

Jennifer Zwilling, who as the chief strategy and campus success officer at Hillel International led the organization’s day-to-day strategy, has been hired as chief executive officer of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center.

She will assume her new position on Jan. 17, 2023.

Zwilling succeeds Dava Schub, who left the position this month.

Zwilling said her new agency is a uniter and bridge-builder at a time of great division.

“In a time when data suggests that fewer Jews connect to Jewish life through traditional means, the Edlavitch DCJCC is a vibrant and welcoming hub that welcomes all Jews and citizens to connect with Jewish culture and values and to find community.

“And, in a world that is increasingly divided, the Edlavitch DCJCC, through its rich theater, arts and service programs, can serve as a vital bridge for building connection and empathy.

Before joining Hillel International, for six years Zwilling served as a program director at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston. She graduated from Indiana University and went on to get a dual master’s degree in Judaic Studies and Jewish Communal Leadership at Brandeis University.

“The EDCJCC’s rich cultural and communal offerings are a gem for this community, and I am excited to collaborate with the incredible board and staff of the EDCJCC to write this next chapter in its story,” she said.

The Board of Directors Search Committee, chaired by past presidents Jill Granader and Saul Pilchen, began a nationwide search in July.

“We are beyond thrilled with the results of the search, and cannot wait for Jen to officially join the team in January,” said board President Daniel O. Hirsch.

Said Zwilling, “As CEO, I look forward to deepening connections between the EDCJCC and the broader community to enrich Jewish life in the Nation’s Capital.

