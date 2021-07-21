Edward Alexander

Edward S. “Eddie” Alexander, of Washington, passed away July 11. He was 91. He graduated from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He earned his CPA and established an accounting practice in Washington for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Davida; children, Todd (Sharon), Mark (Sarah), Shari Walsh, Cheryl Kaufman (Jeremy), Bradley Ehrlich and Alan Ehrlich; and grandchildren, Sarah, Taylor, Kylie, Sophie, Rachael, Brett and Aurora. He was predeceased by his daughter Karyn. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.