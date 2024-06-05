Edward C. (Ned) Elson, M.D., born Aug. 8, 1937, died in his Bethesda, Maryland, home after a very long fight with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Hannah Friedman Elson, Ph.D.; children Sara Beth Elson, Ph.D.; Shana Elson, JD/MBA; a brother, David Elson; a granddaughter; and other extended family.

He served in the Army Medical Corps, retiring as a colonel in 1999 from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. He was director of the Microwave Research Laboratory at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. Previously, he was an assistant professor of pathology at the University of California, San Diego, and a pathologist at the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Diego.

After retiring, he continued his research in the physics department at the University of Maryland. He received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in New York and his medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

He was much admired for his wide scope of knowledge and loved for his sense of humor, always bringing smiles to people’s faces.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Doctors Without Borders. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.