Edward Ehrenberg, of Silver Spring, passed away on March 5. Devoted father of Roger (Carin Levine) Ehrenberg, Ellen (Jeffrey) Agler and the late Matthew Ehrenberg. Beloved grandfather of Andrew and Ethan Ehrenberg and Adam Agler. Loving brother of Isabelle (Ronald) Schoenfeld and Paulette Ehrenburg. Beloved uncle of Matt (Megan Wright) and Elizabeth Schoenfeld and great-uncle of Benjamin, David and Ryan Schoenfeld. Dear longtime partner of Barbara Stolov. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai Ritual Objects and Prayer Books Fund (templesinaidc.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

