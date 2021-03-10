Edward Feinstein, of Silver Spring, passed away on Feb. 25 of COVID-19. A proud South Sider of Chicago, Eddie was a graduate of Horace Mann Elementary School and South Shore High School. After graduating from the University of Tulsa, he became a petroleum engineer for the Department of Energy. He continued in his field with the Federal Power Commission, and was chief of the depreciation branch of Gas Pipe-line Rates for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

After retiring from the government, he became vice president of Brown, Williams, Moorhead & Quinn, Inc., a nationally recognized energy consulting firm. Eddie was a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox and Bears, a lifetime member of the Field Museum since the age of 12, where as a teenager, he helped construct their dinosaur exhibit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Alfred Feinstein. Edward is survived by his wife, Joanne Diamond; his children, Amanda, Philip and Ethan (Claire) Feinstein; his grandchildren, Christopher (Adriana Rodriguez) Barzola, Brandon Chevez and the late Jocelyn Feinstein; and his siblings, Andrew (Jane) Feinstein and Rebecca (Eric) Goold. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Services entrusted to Chesed v’Emet Funeral Home.