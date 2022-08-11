Edward Friedman, of Silver Spring, died on July 20. He was 88. Born in Philadelphia, he was a ward of the Hebrew Orphans Home from 1939-1951. Edward attended Penn State University, became a CPA and worked for the federal government. He later founded the Federal Training Center, achieving his dream of owning a business. Ed was a member of Kemp Mill Synagogue in Silver Spring and a lifelong student of Judaism. Husband to Annabelle and father of Sarah, Aaron and Lisa. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel