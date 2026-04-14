Edward H. Kaplan, Longtime Federation Leader and MPT Chair, Dies at 87

Edward Herbert “Eddie” Kaplan, a real estate developer and longtime leader in the Jewish community of Greater Washington who also helped guide Maryland Public Television for nearly three decades, died on March 27. He was 87.

Kaplan, a Potomac resident, played a significant role in Jewish communal life in the Washington region for many years. He served as president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington from 1989 to 1991, and later led the United Jewish Endowment Fund, the Federation’s endowment arm, from 1992 to 1995.

Over more than three decades on the Federation’s board and as a foundation trustee, Kaplan helped guide philanthropic investments that strengthened Jewish communal institutions throughout the region. He served during a period of change at the Federation and later remained involved for decades as a board member and foundation trustee.

Kaplan was also active in Jewish community centers locally and nationally. He served as board president of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington and later chaired the JCC Association of North America from 2002 to 2006.

His connection to Jewish communal life began early. Raised in the Washington area, Kaplan attended programs at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington as a young person and later remained closely involved with the organization. His family, including four children, were longtime members of B’nai Israel Congregation.

Kaplan also supported Jewish Social Service Agency, Charles E. Smith Life Communities and other institutions serving Jewish residents of the Washington region.

Alongside his Jewish communal leadership, Kaplan became widely known for his work with Maryland Public Television, where he served nearly 30 years on the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission.

He was named chair of the commission in 2007 and served in that role for 18 years, retiring in June 2025.

Patrick Butler, chairman emeritus of the Maryland Public Television Foundation, said Kaplan played a central role in the station’s growth.

“There’s just no one more central to the success of Maryland Public Television than Eddie Kaplan was,” Butler said. “Both in terms of his leadership in his official positions and in terms of his personal generosity.”

Kaplan first joined the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission in 1996 after being appointed by Gov. Parris Glendening. Over the following decades he became one of the station’s most influential leaders, helping guide strategy and build support for the network across Maryland.

Larry Unger, who served as president and CEO of Maryland Public Television from 2011 to 2025, said Kaplan combined strong leadership with a collaborative style.

“It was never heavy-handed,” Unger said. “You could tell it was always in trying to do the best for the organization.”

Kaplan’s involvement with the network extended beyond governance. In 2008, he and his wife, Irene, created the Maryland Public Television New Initiatives Fund with a $1 million gift designed to support experimental programming and new local productions.

The fund allowed the station to test new ideas that might otherwise have been too risky.

“It gave MPT the flexibility to try new things,” Butler said. “Some worked and some didn’t work, but that’s the nature of innovation.”

The initiative helped support regional programming and documentaries focused on Maryland’s history and culture.

In recognition of the Kaplans’ long support, Maryland Public Television dedicated the Irene and Edward H. Kaplan Production Studio at its headquarters in Owings Mills in 2022.

Colleagues said Kaplan was initially reluctant to accept the recognition.

“He was a very private man,” Butler said. “He was much more comfortable being generous in quiet ways.”

Kaplan’s leadership style was similarly understated.

“He was very low-key,” Butler said. “But when Eddie Kaplan finally spoke, everyone in the room listened.”

Unger said Kaplan believed commissioners should avoid interfering in the station’s day-to-day operations.

“He always said we pay professionals to run the station day to day,” Unger said.

During meetings, Unger recalled, Kaplan treated others with respect and maintained a calm demeanor.

“In 30 years, I don’t remember him ever issuing an unkind word to anyone,” Unger said.

Kaplan also brought humor into the boardroom.

“He managed to entwine his sense of humor in every commission meeting,” Unger said.

Kaplan built his professional career in construction, real estate development and related investments. A graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he helped found Palmer National Bank in Washington in 1983 and served as a director of its successor, George Mason Bankshares. He was also a founding stockholder and director of Silver Diner Development Inc.

Despite his wide range of professional and philanthropic activities, Kaplan was a private person who preferred to give quietly rather than seek recognition, Butler said. Kaplan maintained a modest personal style and focused on strengthening institutions rather than drawing attention to himself.

At Maryland Public Television, Butler said Kaplan’s long tenure helped ensure the station remained focused on serving viewers across the state.

“I think he would be proud that Maryland Public Television continues to serve the people of Maryland in innovative ways,” Butler said.

Unger agreed.

“There’s no question he’ll be remembered for a long time,” Unger said. “And he’ll be missed.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.