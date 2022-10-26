Edward Hinkle, of Rockville, died on Oct. 18. Edward was a Korean War veteran, member of the Masons — Samuel Gompers, and graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Hinkle; longtime companion of Claire Rosen Gersten; devoted father of Amy (Daniel) Allex; cherished grandfather of Adam (Jackie) Allex, Amanda (Josh) Bernstein and Kevin (Marissa) Allex; and great-grandfather of Stevie Elizabeth Allex. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

