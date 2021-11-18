Edward Hopkins, of Rockville, died Nov. 3 at age 81. Son of the late Charles and Anna Hopkins, he was a graduate of the University of Baltimore and held professional positions including controller of Kluge Enterprises in Rockville, and controller of Kluge-Finkelstein & Company in Columbia. He was a volunteer at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington for more than 30 years, and was named the Kitty Davis Volunteer of the Year in 2016. He was a member of Temple Beth Ami, was a founding member of the Brotherhood and served as its treasurer for 17 years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Goodman Hopkins. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Hopkins (Cindy) of Atlanta, Ga., and Laura (Jeff) Young of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Jared, Will and Scott Hopkins, and Addie and Evan Young; and his sister, Fran Jordan of Norcross, Ga.