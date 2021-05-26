Edwin J. Friedson, of Rockville, died on May 19. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Friedson. Devoted father of Martha (Bruce) Sherman and Jon (Gila) Friedson. Cherished grandfather of Robert Sherman (Alyssa Cohen), Amy Sherman (Ali Mushtaq), Cynthia (Christopher) Ruh, Meredith Friedson (Dominic Rosario), Jacob Friedson, Eric O’Shea and Ariella Friedson. Dear great-grandfather of Maya and Emma Sherman, Christopher and Sophia Ruh and Leon Edwin Friedson Rosario. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.