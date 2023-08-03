On May 29, Eileen Cytryn, of Silver Spring, died at age 94. After completing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Cincinnati, Eileen went on to Columbia University to complete her master’s degree in social work. At the age of 54, Eileen went back to school and completed her doctorate in educational psychology, at the University of Maryland, College Park.

She and her husband, the late Dr. Leon Cytryn, a Holocaust survivor, would go on and work together in a clinical family practice. For over 40 years, her husband, a child psychiatrist, would treat children, and Eileen would counsel the parents.

She was the daughter of the late Hyaman and Bessie Schreiber. Survived by her sister, Mrs. Annabelle Jeffe; children, Esther (Allen) Samson, Albert (Ricki) Cytryn, Sheryl (Mark) Schweitzer and Mark Cytryn; grandchildren, David (Rachael) Hess, Zahavah (Daniel) Uretsky, Solomon (Sasha) Hess, Jeremy (Talya) Cytryn, Zachary (Ariel) Cytryn, Marissa Cytryn, and Shira and Daniel Schweitzer; and great-grandchildren, Yocheved, Shoshana, Miera, Judah Hess, Simcha, Moshe, Bella and Emunah Uretsky and Kalev, Nava and Judith Hess.

Contributions may be made to Hadassah (hadassah.org), where Eileen was a lifelong member, the Weizmann Institute (weizmann.ac.il) or the Ner Israel Rabbinical College in Baltimore (https://nirc.edu/donate).