On Tuesday, May 14, Elaine Brodsky Steppa of North Bethesda, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Stanford C. Steppa. Devoted mother of Scott (Roberta Heyman) Steppa, Stacie (Rick) Gorinson and Jamie (Howard) Wollner. Loving grandmother of Aaron (Becky Santora), Leizer (fiancee, Daniela Michanie) and Helyn Steppa, Liza (Jason Goldfarb), Haylie and Jarrett (Rachel) Levin and Molly Wollner. Cherished great-grandmother of Shawn Goldfarb. Dear sister of Arlene Joyce (the late Donald) Lipman and sister-in-law of the late Louis and the late Helyn Steppa Fanaroff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, action.lung.org or to the Jewish National Fund, jnf.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.