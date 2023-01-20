On Jan. 8, Elaine Camhi Melmed, of Washington, D.C., passed away. She was 90. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Elaine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 23, 1932. A proud product of the New York City public school system, Elaine went on to graduate from City College of New York with a degree in elementary education and then received a master’s degree in education and a master’s degree in administration and supervision.

Elaine was the director of the Metropolitan Council for Staff Development as well as the executive director of the Fund for Education and Human Services, which she founded in 1982. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, Council of Administrative Women in Education and D.C. Citizens for Better Public Education, holding executive or board positions with each. She also served on the board of Iona Senior Services.

Elaine’s beloved husband of 68 years, Arthur Sidney Melmed, passed away in 2020. They had two children, Peter Melmed (Lisa) of Kensington, and Lisa Melmed Cohen (Steven) of Brooklyn. Elaine was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Sara Melmed, Mark Melmed, Matthew Melmed and Madeline Cohen, Ethan Cohen and Elias Cohen.

Contributions may be made to Iona Senior Services or the League of Women Voters of Washington, D.C.