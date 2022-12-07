Elaine F. Brill, of Columbia, formerly of Chevy Chase, died on Nov. 30. She was 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Brill. Devoted mother of Lawrence J. Brill (Rita) and Dr. Leon R. Brill (Betty). Dear sister of the late Lois Lipsett. Loving grandmother of Matthew Brill (Amy), Jennifer Brill Zavadski (Benny), Traci Brill Goldstein (Joshua) and Emily Brill. Cherished great-grandmother of Miriam, Ruby, David and Hannah Brill, Ethan and Zoe Zavadski and Lev Goldstein. Dear aunt of Alan Tomkins (Vicky) and Janice Jackson. Survived by many beloved cousins, grandnieces and nephews. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.

