On April 2, Elaine Marcus Kaplan, of Bethesda, died peacefully. A lifelong educator, she was born in New York City to Sol and Gertrude Marcus on Oct. 1, 1934. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard; brother, David; and son Andy. She is survived by her sons Michael (Susan Sawyer) and Rick (Patricia Dutra), and her daughter-in-law, Carol Golin. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Lily and Elliot Sawyer-Kaplan, Zach, Drew and Ben Kaplan, and Daniel and Emily Kaplan. Donations may be made to the Leonard and Elaine Kaplan Endowment for Children’s Literature at Queens College (CUNY) (https://qccommunity.qc.cuny.edu/elaine-kaplan).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel