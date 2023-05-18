On May 11, Elaine Murray, of Fairfax, passed away at home after battling a recurrence of cancer. She was 87. Born to Philip and Sylvia Weinstein in Wilkes Barre, Pa., on Dec. 15,1935, Elaine grew up with her two brothers, Joe and Nate, and sister Claire. After graduating high school, Elaine worked at Wilkes College as an administrator before moving to Boston, Mass., and then to the Washington, D.C.. area, in 1962, with her husband of 28 years, Richard Murray. Elaine would work for an insurance company in Annandale, Va.., and in 1981, with her sons, launched her 42-year career in real estate at Weichert Realtors.

Elaine’s achievements included: Life Member, NVAR Top Producers Club; Winner, Weichert Hall of Fame; Winner, Weichert Distinguished Service Award; and winner of the Weichert National Sales Award.

Elaine is survived by her two sons, David and Michael, and their wives, Julie and Michelle; grandchildren, Lauren, Hannah and Eric Murray; brother, Joseph Weinstein; and family members. Harry and Sandy, Philip and April, Alysa, Abby and Preston, and Matt and Cassidy, Eli, Emma and Ella, and Richard and Karen Gerhardt.