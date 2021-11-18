Elayne Shochet Tatar, of Denver, died on Nov. 9 at age 82. Born Elayne Raye Shochet in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23, 1939, she was the eldest of Sidney and Martha Shochet’s three children. Elayne graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in 1957 and went on to study at Penn State University and American University. As a student at American University, she campaigned vigorously for D.C. residents’ right to vote. After college, she launched her career with a position at the CIA, but subsequently chose to attend law school at American University’s Washington College of Law, graduating with her juris doctor degree in 1966. That same year, she married and moved to Texas, where she practiced family law and started a family. She was active in the National Organization for Women and was the first female member of the Fort Worth Junior Bar Association. In the 1990s she moved to Los Angeles and earned a master’s degree in communications. In 2007, she moved to Denver.

She will be remembered by her sister, Judi Shochet Marx; son Bradley Tatar and wife Jinsook Choi; and son Edmund Tatar and wife Erin Tatar. She had a deep love and adoration for her grandchildren, Yujin Tatar, Noam Tatar, Natalie Tatar and Sydney Tatar; as well as her nephews and nieces, Brian Marx, Michael Marx, Jennifer Marx and Danni Shochet.