Eleanor Cutler Goldberg, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 24. She was 91. Eleanor was a clerk and assistant store manager of Downs Stationers in Bethesda. She volunteered with Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, where she served as recording secretary for 21 years. Eleanor is survived by her husband, Carl Goldberg of Reisterstown; her children, Judith Asher, Lawrence Goldberg, Nancy Goldberg and Joel Goldberg; and her grandchildren, Nathan and Shira Mendelsohn, Emma Asher and Mayer and Ari Goldberg.