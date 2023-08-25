On Aug. 14, Eleanor Goldman Lurensky, of Bethesda, died two weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Born Aug. 28, 1926, Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Jennie Himmelstein Goldman, and by her husband, the late Robert Lee Lurensky, whom she cared for until his death in 2008 from Parkinson’s Disease. Eleanor was one of the first 12 women admitted to Northeastern University in 1942, where she earned a B.A. in 1947 and a M.Ed. in 1962. She was a master tutor at the Kingsbury Center for 25 years. Along with her late husband, she was an assistant adjunct professor for 25 years at Southeastern University in Washington, D.C., where she taught classes to international students in developmental reading, stressing vocabulary development, comprehension and study skills. She was also a Reading Specialist Contractor at the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, where she taught reading development courses to file clerks and secretaries from 1986-1989. She was a Girl Scout troop and Cub Scout den leader and room mother and a PTA board volunteer. She voted in 18 presidential elections. Her first was for Harry S Truman and her last was for Joe Biden.

The family is grateful to her devoted Corewood caregivers and her physical therapists. Devoted mother of Harriet (Adam) Kuhn and Steven (Heidi) Lurensky. Loving grandmother of Abraham, Molly, Jacob, Jonathan and Abigail. Dear sister of Joseph (Ruth) Goldman. Contributions may be made to the Northeastern University Library (https://library.northeastern.edu). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.