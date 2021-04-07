Eleanor Klau

Eleanor “Ellie” Klau, of Rockville, died March 26. She was 81. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of Judge Joseph and Sadie (Palten) Klau. After graduating from Russell Sage College, she received a master’s degree in social work from Boston University, and a doctorate from the University of Maryland. Dr. Klau was the director of community services for what is now the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and was an associate professor at Coppin State University.

Dr. Klau is survived by her twin sister, Ruth Klau Sachs (Daniel), of Silver Spring; by her brother, David (Barbara), of West Hartford Conn.; and by many nieces and nephews. Her older brother, Arnold Klau, and sister-in-law, Margaret Klau, predeceased her.