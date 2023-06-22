On June 11, Eleanor Marsha Sokol (nee Spiegel) peacefully passed away at home in Washington, D.C., with her husband of 48 years, Louis Sokol. She was 70. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Spiegel. She is survived by her sister, Carol Spiegel of New York; and her son, Jacob Sokol, of Washington, and his wife, Rachel. She is the loving grandmother of two grandchildren, Max and Ezra Sokol. Eleanor attended Franklin K. Lane High School and Queens College, CUNY in New York City.

She worked as a computer programmer analyst for New York Life Insurance, American Express, Holiday Inns, chemical companies and S&B Engineers and Constructors. Eleanor won professional awards including the first SABER award from S&B granted to a non-engineer. Eleanor was self-taught in Hebrew and chanted Torah for Congregation Brith Shalom in Bellaire, Texas. Contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) and to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (myasthenia.org). Services are entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.