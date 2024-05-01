Eliot Robert Rosenheim, 78, a second-generation Washingtonian, passed away peacefully on April 19. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Helene Rosenheim, his children, Alex and Jessica Rosenheim and Stacy and Hector Morales Jr., his grandchildren, MacKenzie and Brian Davidson, Charles and Renee Rosenheim, Hector Morales III and Jonathan Morales, his sister, Ava Valentin, along with numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends.

After serving in the Marine Corps Reserves, he married his high school sweetheart, Helene, and promptly started his own business, Transportation Tariff Publishers, Inc, which serviced large shipping corporations for more than 30 years. During this time, he was also devoted to his children, their academics and their extracurricular interests.

He was presented with a lifetime membership to the Farquhar Middle School Parent Teacher Association, was an active member of the Sherwood High School Parent Teacher Student Association and acted as the producer of several children’s theater productions in the Olney community.

Later in life, he delighted in his grandchildren, regularly attending their school events, concerts, plays and sporting events. Eliot will be remembered for his passion for music, movies, photography, aeronautics and good-natured humor. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, loyalty, service to the community and cherished memories that will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

May he rest in peace, knowing they were deeply loved and will be profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the B’nai Shalom of Olney Kiddush Fund.