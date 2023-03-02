On Feb. 23, Elizabeth (Betty) Foer Tebeleff died in Boca Raton, Fla. Born on March 16, 1922, and raised in Washington, D.C., Betty was married to the late Reuben Tebeleff for 40 wondrous years and together they raised four children, Marilyn Roudi (Joe), Linda Rubin (Larry), Michael Tebeleff (Gail) and Sue Bigman (Michael). Later in life, Betty married the late Joe Robbin and they shared many happy years together.

In addition to her children, Betty is survived by eight grandchildren, Ben, Adam, Jonathan, Russell, Melissa, Max, Jared and Reid; and four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Alice, Lily and Alina. Donations may be made to World Central Kitchen (wck.org) or Dementia Society (dementiasociety.org).