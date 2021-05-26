Elizabeth Carole Alcoba (Shira Elisheva bat Avraham v’Sara), of Olney, died on May 19. Devoted wife of John Alcoba. Loving mother of Sean (Catherine), Jason (Noelani), Christine, Katherine (Stephen), Aaron (Penny and Jessicah) and Mikhail Alcoba. Dear sister of Muriel (the late Carl) and her inseparable niece, Gail LaBianca. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Ethan, Alexander, James and Claire Alcoba. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation, Chabad of Olney, World Jewish Congress or Days End Farm Horse Rescue. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.