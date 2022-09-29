Elizabeth Robinson Kruger, 65, of Modi’in, Israel, died Sept. 5. Liz was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to Holocaust survivors Jack and Sonja Robinson, who preceded her in death. After 40 years in Silver Spring, Liz and her husband, David, and youngest daughter, Shoshana, made aliyah in 2017.

Liz was active in the greater Washington Jewish community as a performer (often with sister Sally) and educator. She was a music teacher and song leader at local synagogues and camps and founded the Band and Choir Music programs at the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy.

Survivors include her husband, David; daughters Zahava Altshul (Aryeh), Naomi Kruger (Jonathan Rosenblatt) and Shoshana; sister, Sally Heckelman (Dan); brother, Gene Robinson (Julia); and her six grandchildren, Emunah, Merav, Gili, and Leora Altshul, and Orly and Eden Rosenblatt.

Donations may be directed Beit Uri, the residential village for adults with disabilities where Shoshi now resides, in memory of Elizabeth Kruger to: https://www.jgive.com/new/en/usd/donation-targets/84413/about. Local donations can be made to Kol Shalom.