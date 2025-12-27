Ellen Allin

On Dec. 24, Ellen Bernstein Allin of Frederick, Maryland. Devoted mother of Danielle (Julio) Roque and Allyson (Troy) Bennett. Dear sister of Jeffrey (Judith Chernoff), Mark and Julie (Steven Weinstein) Bernstein. Cherished grandmother of Isabella, Sage, Ivy and Lyra. Loving aunt of Daniel (Rebecca Jacobowitz), Matthew, Josh and Lexi Bernstein. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Stella Striner Bernstein.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blood Cancer United or to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.