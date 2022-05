Ellen Glazer, of Rockville, passed away on May 1. Beloved wife of Michael Glazer for 51 years; devoted mother of Marc Glazer and Brenda (Allan) Freedman; loving sister of Marlene (Brad) Friedlander; cherished grandmother of Hannah, Sienna and Caleb. Contributions may be made to the Helen and Herman Glazer Youth Endowment (bnaiisraelcong.org/sustainingfunds). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

