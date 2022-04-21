Ellen Jane London (neé Plager)

Ellen Jane London, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 12. She was 100. Born in Hackensack, N.J., Ellen moved to Baltimore in 1938 to attend Goucher College. Graduating in 1942, Ellen was married to the love of her life, Wallace London of Baltimore, until he predeceased her in 2000 after 57 years of marriage.

Ellen is survived by daughters, Clem (Edward) Rastatter and Amy Deutschendorf (Dr. Ira Fine); grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Deutschendorf, David Rastatter (Lisa Foster), Kelley Clopton, Daniel (Andrea) Deutschendorf and Leslie (Hank) Coleman; great-grandchildren, Josh, Tommy, Ben, Alexa, Andrew, Jake, Hayden, Sammy, David, Gibson and Charlie; and loving caretaker of nine years, Carolyn Ransome. Ellen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wallace “Wally” London; her parents, Beatrice and Clem Plager; and sisters, Norma, Carol and Lynn.

Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, Att: Online Services Program, 123 William St., New York, NY 10038; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.