Ellen Rudin

On March 18, Ellen Sincoff Rudin of Silver Spring, Maryland, died 12 days before her 93rd birthday. She was the second daughter of the late Murray Paul and the late Anna Jaffe Sincoff. She is survived by her brothers, Richard J. (the late Barbara) and Michael Z. (Kathleen) Sincoff. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Zelda (the late Irving L.) Torchinsky. Ellen was the much-loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt to many, too numerous to count. She was born and educated in Washington, D.C. After graduating from The George Washington University with a degree in English literature, she began a respected career in children’s book publishing, eventually becoming an executive at several different major publishing houses in New York City. She developed lifelong professional and personal friendships with well-known and new authors. She taught university-level courses in writing and book publishing. Upon leaving Harper & Row, where she was vice president and publisher of Children’s Books, she relocated to Frederick, Maryland, as a freelance book editor, copywriter and consultant. Later, she returned to the suburban Maryland area to be closer to family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.