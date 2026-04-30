Ellen Shorr

On April 29, Ellen Jane Shorr of Bethesda, Maryland, and Sarasota, Florida. Beloved wife of the late Walter R. Shorr, Z”L; devoted mother of Michael and Andrew (Lissa); cherished grandmother of Robert (Lydia) and Brian (Shayna); also survived by great-grandchildren Zev, Tehila and Lielle.

She was originally trained as a speech pathologist and later in life became a certified public accountant and a certified financial planner. However, she truly enjoyed her work as a docent at both the Smithsonian American History Museum and the Krieger Gallery where she helped to transmit her love of history, art and culture to children. She most prized her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cohen and Shorr Memorial Camp Fund at the Bender JCC of Greater Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.