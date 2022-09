Elsie Lipiner, 87, of Silver Spring, passed away

on Aug. 17. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lipiner; mother of Frank Lipiner and Michael Lipiner (Phyllis); loving grandmother of Abigail and Madeline.

Donations may be made to Congregation Har

Tzeon-Agudath Achim (htaa.org) or The Montgomery County Humane Society (mchumane.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.