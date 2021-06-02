Emanuel Vegh

Emanuel “Manny” Vegh of Washington and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 26. Manny was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Abraham and Blanche Eisikowitz Vegh, and grew up in Wilmington, Del. He graduated from the University of Delaware and earned a Ph.D. in theoretical mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He spent three decades as a scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory. He also taught mathematics at the University of Maryland and George Washington University.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (nee Bass); children, Esther Esser (Lester), Mark (Sandy) and Sharon Williams (Andrew); and his sister, Frances Rosenwasser (Nathan), of Israel. He also leaves six beloved grandchildren, Brian, Genna and Hayden Vegh, Leonard Esser, and Levi and Ezra Williams. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or to Hadassah (hadassah.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.