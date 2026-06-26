Emilia Sobel, nee Wartska, was born on Jan. 2, 1940, In Kaliscz, Poland, and died on June 15 in Rockville, Maryland. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Abraham Sobel, her daughters, Diane (Greg Smith) and Beatrice (Alan Pritzker) Sobel, her loving grandchildren, Corey (Mike Haw), Jamie and Daryn Smith, Ian, Denna and Jori Pritzker, and her great-grandchildren. Espen and Finley Hawsmith. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.