Emilie Traktman Lynton died Sept. 3 in Bethesda

from severe pancreatitis. She studied at City College of New York and American University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in education. Emilie deeply loved her husband of 22 years, David Hadary. She adored her daughter, Julia, and her grandson, Sky. Emilie is survived by David Hadary; Julia, Kyle and Sky Boelte; her sister, Carole, and brother-in-law, Robert Freilich; her niece, Amy Freilich, and husband, Neil Popowitz; her nephew, Bradley Freilich, and wife, Theresa; and her great-nephews, and great-niece Jeremy, Jonathan, Evelyn and Henry. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel