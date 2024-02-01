Episode 1: A Conversation With Former Senator Joe Lieberman

Joe Lieberman spent four decades of his life as an elected official, including 24 years representing the state of Connecticut in the United States Senate. He was the Democratic candidate for vice president of the United States in 2000, thereby becoming the first Jewish-American vice presidential nominee.

Lieberman is also the founding chairman of No Labels, a political organization whose membership is comprised of individuals from different political parties that is working to bring people together in order to solve some of the big challenges facing our nation.

On the WJW Podcast, Lieberman discussed the role of No Labels in the upcoming presidential election, including the possibility that the group may put forth a bipartisan third-party presidential ticket. In addition, Lieberman, a prominent Jewish political leader, spoke about several aspects relating to the rise in antisemitism in the United States.