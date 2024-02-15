Episode 2: A Conversation With Moshe Lavi, Relative of an Israeli Hostage

Moshe Lavi, a former captain in the Israel Defense Forces, is the brother-in-law of Omri Miran. On Oct. 7, Omri was at home in Kibbutz Nachal Oz in southern Israel with his wife, Lishay, who is Moshe’s sister, and his two young daughters, when Hamas terrorists overran the kibbutz and entered their home. Omri was taken hostage by Hamas, and now, four months later, he remains in captivity.

Ever since that day, Moshe has been a strong and outspoken advocate not just for his brother-in-law, Omri, but for all the hostages that were kidnapped by Hamas.

On the WJW Podcast, Moshe discussed the events of Oct. 7 and what took place in his family’s home, as well as how his sister is coping with her two small children while her husband, their father, remains in captivity. Moshe also talked about the importance of his advocacy efforts on behalf of Omri and the other hostages and how those efforts are making a difference in the ongoing quest to bring the hostages home safely and swiftly.

The photos and videos that appear during the podcast are courtesy of the Lavi and Miran families.