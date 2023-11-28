Eric Jonathan Stearns, 60, of North Potomac, Md., passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy on Nov. 14.

Eric is survived by his wife, Allison Stearns; daughters, Jessica and Hannah; brother, Mark (Smadar) Stearns; and sister, Tammy Elliott. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen Cravis and Stanley Stearns.

Eric was a loving husband, devoted father, and treasured friend. Known for his 1000-watt smile and quick wit, Eric squeezed every ounce of joy from his shortened life. He was the last to leave a party, the first to approach a stranger and the most likely to laugh aloud during a movie. He possessed a keen intellect and a deep understanding of people. These qualities made him a kind, upbeat and interesting person, and almost unbeatable at the poker table.

Originally from the Boston area, Eric attended UMass and spent the early part of his career in the ice cream and frozen foods industry. After meeting Allison, Eric relocated to Md., where he married, completed his MBA at the University of Maryland, worked in business development for the advertising and IT staffing industries, and raised a beautiful family.

Eric was an avid reader and movie buff, both of which fed his love of travel and adventure. When not watching his beloved New England Patriots, he could often be found skiing, boating, or playing racquetball. But nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CaringMatters at CaringMatters.org or MSA Coalition at multiplesystematrophy.org