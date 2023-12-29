Eric Stephen Heckman passed away on Dec. 14, at the age of 73. Born on Jan. 20, 1950, to Margot Heckman and Jerome Heckman, and grandson to Mary Resh. He is survived by his loving wife, Fawn Donna Perlmutter Heckman; sons, Samuel Adam Heckman and Ronald Max Heckman; and missed by his favorite child, fur daughter, Charlie.

He was a graduate of Walt Whitman High School and Indiana University with a B.A. in History. He began his early professional life in radio. Starting in Annapolis and eventually buying into WLMD in Laurel, he then shifted his career to record promotion and marketing for Atlantic, CBS and EPIC records.

He moved back home and met his wife, Fawn Donna, in 1985. They opened video rental stores together. Eric later worked as an executive at Linens of the Week. In 2003, he opened an Allstate agency and retired in 2013. Eric spent his retirement assisting Ronnie in operating Heckman’s Deli and Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda. Eric coached his sons in the Rockville Footbal League and in high school.

In 2003, he became the President of the RFL and directed the expansion fo the league to new facilities and over 1,200 players per year until his retirement in 2013. Eric loved his D.C. sports, golfing, and cigars on the back patio.

Donations can be made to Diabetic Association Foundation.