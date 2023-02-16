On Nov. 27, 2022, Ernest M. Zimmerman, M.D., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Toronto, Ont., Ernest M. Zimmerman, M.D., studied at the University of Toronto, was accepted into their select medical program and served proudly in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He moved to New York City, completing training in ophthalmology at SUNY Brooklyn. He met and married the love of his life, Barbara Kriedman. In Washington, D.C., where he set up a thriving practice of ophthalmology.

Beloved husband of 55 years of Barbara Kriedman Zimmerman; cherished father of Erica L. Zimmerman, M.D. (David Mark Silverman) and Lloyd E. Zimmerman, M.D., M.P.H.; and adored Zeydie of Ian Samuel Blumberg.