On Dec. 26, 2022, Estelle B. Donin, of Silver Spring, passed away at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Donin; devoted mother of Judy (Steve) Gottsagen and Lara Pugliese; loving grandmother of April (Kelly) Wroten, Mindy (Vincent) Schumaker and Shaun Pugliese. Donations may be made to American Foundation for the Blind (afb.org), Save a Child’s Heart (saveachildsheart.org) or Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

