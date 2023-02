On Jan. 30, Estelle Groner, of Kensington, passed away. She was 102. Beloved wife of the late Isaac Groner; devoted mother of Robert Groner, Phyllis Gross (Steve) and the late Lois Groner; cherished grandmother of Donnie (Jill) and Lori (Jim) Gross, Elana and Rebecca Kanter, and Gabrielle Groner; great-grandmother of Emily and Jordan Gross.

