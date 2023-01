On Dec. 22, 2022, Esther Kaleko-Kravitz, of Rockville, died at age 75. Wife of Steven Kravitz; mother of Jonas (Sara) Aaron, Shira (Daniel), Rachel (Jason), Benjamin, Daniel; and Bobie of 10 grandchildren. Donations may be made to JCADA, NAMI-MC and The Dwelling Place.

