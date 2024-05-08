On April 23, Esther M. Lipman of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Rabbi Eugene Lipman, loving mother of Jonathan Lipman

and David Lipman, and is also survived by four grandchildren (Avi Lipman, Kivie Cahn-Lipman, Mia Lipman and Shira Cahn-Lipman) and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank or to the Rabbi Eugene Lipman Social Action and Tzedakah Fund at Temple Sinai.

