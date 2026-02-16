Ethan Posner

Ethan Mark Posner, beloved husband of Stephanie Posner, devoted father of Marissa, Andrew, Emily and Katie, died at 63 from bladder cancer on Feb. 11 at home in Bethesda, Maryland. A Manhattan native, Ethan was the son of Maurice and Anita Posner, of blessed memory. He was a “son” to Sandy and Mitchell Gordon, a loving brother-in-law to Debbie and Rick Holzberg, and a beloved uncle to Gordon, Noah and Zachary Holzberg. He was a treasured friend to many including dear friends from childhood, high school, college, law school and the many he befriended throughout his life. Ethan was much loved for his sharp wit, his enduring loyalty to the Yankees and all things New York, his vast knowledge of virtually every subject and an uncanny ability to remember lines from random movies and “Odd Couple” episodes. Ethan was a special man with a zest for travel, adventure and charting new courses. He loved fiercely.

Ethan graduated from Wesleyan University and University of Michigan Law School. He spent the majority of his legal career as a partner at Covington & Burling, where he developed a leading practice and expertise in federal investigations of major pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. His only departure from Covington was for a position as a deputy associate attorney general at the Department of Justice, where he testified before Congress and managed cases on behalf of the civil division. He was an outstanding litigator and strategist, as well as a brilliant, forceful, creative and skilled advocate. His legal expertise and hard work were recognized in a 2007 piece in The American Lawyer, where he was named one of the 50 best young litigators in the country.

For all his illustrious professional accomplishments, Ethan considered his 33-year marriage to his wife, Stephanie, his greatest achievement. He treasured his ability to spend time with each of his children, whether it was coaching a baseball team, cheering them on from the sidelines or in the audience, or taking incredible trips together to create lifelong memories. Ethan’s life was guided by his brilliance, his humor and his immense love and curiosity of the world around him. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the people who were lucky enough to love him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Washington Hebrew Congregation or Friends of the IDF.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.