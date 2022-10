Eugene Divinsky — Zhenya to his family and Gene to his friends — died on Oct. 7 at the age of 45. He was born on Aug. 8, 1977, in Kiev, Ukraine, to Alex and Tatyana Divinsky. He immigrated to the United States with his family in December 1988. He is survived by his parents; his sister, Irina, and her husband, Ian; and his adoring nephew, Caddie, as well as his aunts, uncle, cousin and countless friends.

