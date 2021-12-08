Eugene “Gene” J. Feinberg, of Potomac, died on Nov. 28. Beloved husband of the late Rochelle Feinberg; loving father of Mark (Debra), Joyce and Michael (Christina) Feinberg; dear brother of Lawrence (Linda) Feinberg and Vivian (Norman) Belmonte; also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Contributions may
be made to Temple Shalom. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.
Eugene ‘Gene’ J. Feinberg
