Eugene M. Kaufman, of Columbia, passed away on July 3. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude “Trudy” Kaufman. Devoted father of Mark (Karen) and Steven (Robin) Kaufman and Ruth (Edward) Konowitz. Loving grandfather of Erica (Todd) Zoren, Matthew (Melissa) and Ryan Kaufman, Julie (Ariel) Weigel, Dean Kaufman and Mariel and Shanna Konowitz. Dear great-grandfather of Cole and Harper Zoren and Brandon Kaufman. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.